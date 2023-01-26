It was a disappointment for Detroit Lions fans to see the shortlist for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year not include Dan Campbell after leading the team to its first winning record in five years and just barely outside the postseason picture. With all of the media attention the team has (rightfully) received this season, excluding Campbell from the five-person list is a bit surprising.

Personally...I get it. While the Lions were a great story and certainly exceeded expectations, the other five nominees did in fact make the playoffs and are worthy in their own right. The good news for both Detroit and Campbell is that next season should be an even better year for the Lions, and if they are able to take that next step, the head coach will draw even more attention nationally.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Where will Dan Campbell rank in the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award?

My answer: Should the Lions make the playoffs, I really think this award would be Campbell’s to lose. While there is always a surprise or two like this year’s Jaguars, Detroit’s reputation would make the turnaround really stand out. Campbell is a likeable personality and someone that people would have no problem rewarding should he get his team to the next level.

So it really comes down to whether or not you believe the Lions will actually make the postseason. If they again get right to the cusp then perhaps Campbell will have proved that this year was not a fluke and that could be enough to at least get him into the top five, but he might as well just cement the top spot by getting to the playoffs.

Your turn.