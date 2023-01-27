For whatever reason, there seems to be a contingent of football people that are very against the game being played indoors. Whether it’s the lighting, the lack of weather, or the turf—they seem to have their reasons.

The Detroit Lions, like many other teams that live in the northern part of the country, play their home games inside the friendly confines of Ford Field. Before that, they hosted games inside the Pontiac Silverdome. For as long as I have been alive, the games have been played indoors, and for those of you that live in Southeast Michigan and have seen the last week of weather, it is easy to understand why.

Listen, I enjoy a snowy game just as much as any other fan. As long as it doesn’t have too much of an affect on the on-field product, I am all for some snowy football. Watching the game on my TV in the living room, fire going in the fireplace, maybe a cat on my lap—sounds like a pleasant afternoon.

However, as someone who is at every single Lions’ home game, the thought of sitting in that weather for nearly four hours sounds way less appealing. Due to a life lived long ago, once my feet get wet, I am ready to take my ball and go home.

This is just a hypothetical question, since Ford Field is still only just 20 years old (construction was finished in 2002). Still, I wanted to see what other Lions fans made of the idea of the Lions being an outdoor team sometime in the semi-distant future.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Would you ever want the Lions to play their home games outdoors?

My answer: Absolutely not. There is something about dealing with a rainy or cold walk from Eastern Market to the stadium that gets me in the right mindset. Then, once you walk into the climate-controlled atmosphere of Ford Field, you remember all over again why you like that your football team plays their home games indoors.

What about you? Would you want the Lions to one day be an outdoor team? Let us know in the comments.