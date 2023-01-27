Besides grit and headline-drawing catchphrases, Dan Campbell is often known for his bag o’tricks.

Well, Campbell and the wizard known as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Quite a few times their bold plays have paid off.

dan campbell and his bag of tricks pic.twitter.com/XEp5kctcY4 — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) October 24, 2021

Did I just include my own tweet? Yeah maybe.

The famously talented Detroit Lions media team put together all the trick plays from the 2022-23 season. My favorite — at about 20 seconds in you’ll find our very own Field Position Optimization Specialist fake a punt and instead throw a pass to wide receiver Quintez Cephus as Dan Miller exclaims: “Jack Fox the old high school quarterback.”

Relive the best of the best trick plays from this daring Lions squad below:

Everyone loves trick plays!



And onto the rest of your notes.

​​”I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I hope to God that I’ll be back here.” Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs aims to be part of the Lions’ bright future. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman has the story.

A mock from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards in which once again the Lions bolster the defense.

Another from Twentyman — the latest in his series of position breakdowns. This time around we’re looking at safeties.

Politics aside, the State of the State address is a time for the governor of Michigan to lay out their plans for the future of Michigan. Following her speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted this pic in a Lions-themed GRIT hat with the caption: “Underdog spirit, championship swagger, and grit. That’s Michigan. Let’s get to work.”

Her promo video was also littered with Dan Campbell quotes: