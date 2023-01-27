 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Watch the Detroit Lions’ top trick plays of 2022

The Detroit Lions had a ton of trick plays in 2022, and almost every single one worked. Relive them here.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Besides grit and headline-drawing catchphrases, Dan Campbell is often known for his bag o’tricks.

Well, Campbell and the wizard known as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Quite a few times their bold plays have paid off.

Did I just include my own tweet? Yeah maybe.

The famously talented Detroit Lions media team put together all the trick plays from the 2022-23 season. My favorite — at about 20 seconds in you’ll find our very own Field Position Optimization Specialist fake a punt and instead throw a pass to wide receiver Quintez Cephus as Dan Miller exclaims: “Jack Fox the old high school quarterback.”

Relive the best of the best trick plays from this daring Lions squad below:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Another from Twentyman — the latest in his series of position breakdowns. This time around we’re looking at safeties.

  • Politics aside, the State of the State address is a time for the governor of Michigan to lay out their plans for the future of Michigan. Following her speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted this pic in a Lions-themed GRIT hat with the caption: “Underdog spirit, championship swagger, and grit. That’s Michigan. Let’s get to work.”

Her promo video was also littered with Dan Campbell quotes:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...