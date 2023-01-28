Last week’s divisional games were pretty hit or miss, but Sunday’s Conference Championship games should hopefully give us a couple of bangers.

We start with the NFC matchup where the top two seeds in the conference square off in Philadelphia. The Eagles look unbeatable at home right now, but if anyone is going to keep that Eagles offense off of its rhythm, it’s the 49ers' defense.

And then we have our AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals. The Chiefs might be considered the favorite in this matchup being at home and having Patrick Mahomes leading them, but his ankle injury raises some concerns. It didn’t seem to bother him enough last week to prevent him from closing out the game, though. On the flip side, the Bengals are looking like the hottest team in football right now and are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, this time hoping to raise the trophy for the first time ever.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which two teams will punch their tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday?

My answer: Bengals and 49ers.

I’ve got the two road underdogs pulling it off.

There is something about this 49ers team that just feels like destiny to me. Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant head coach that has somehow propelled his team this far with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. The Eagles could be too tough to overcome for them, and it will be tough for them to win in the trenches against the Eagles’ O- and D-line, but I think coaching will be the difference. Give me the 49ers by less than a touchdown. This should be a good one.

The Bengals are scorching hot right now and at just the right time. I wouldn’t want to play them if I were any team right now. They had a bit of a scare against the Ravens last week who were led by Tyler Huntley at QB, but last year’s Super Bowl run has prepared them for situations like these. The Chiefs are pretty darn experienced themselves, so this won’t be easy for either team. The Bengals to me are the more well-rounded team and I don’t trust that Chiefs' defense to hold up against the Bengals' offense. The Bengals beat the Chiefs already this year at home, but this time we’re in KC, and that is such a tough place to play in. I could see this one coming down to the very last play.

