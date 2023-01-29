The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are down to four teams and that means it’s time for the NFC and AFC Conference Championship games. With just two games left on the schedule, both games will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The NFC champion will be decided first when the San Francisco 49ers travel across the country to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. This is the 49ers' third trip to the NFC Conference Championship game in the past three seasons. Last year they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and in 2019-20, they beat the Green Bay Packers on their way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were last in the Conference Championship in 2017-18 beating the Minnesota Vikings on their way to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Then at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, for the second year in a row, the AFC champion will once again be decided in a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 but lost to the aforementioned Rams in the Superbowl. For the Chiefs, this is their fourth trip in a row to the Conference Championship, with their only win coming in 2019-20 when they beat the Tennessee Titans and then capped off the season with a Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

You can check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook and our staff picks on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for both the NFC and AFC Championship games are in the widget below:

Additionally, the folks at Tallysight have added a cool new feature for the NFL Playoffs that allows you easier access to DraftKings. Below, you can see my entire “bet slip” for this week, without needing to toggle between the widget pages. While my picks are meant for entertainment purposes, if you are interested in making a wager, each pick has a direct link to the DraftKings website: