We’re only a few weeks into the offseason, but by far the most common question I’ve received from Detroit Lions fans is “are we getting new uniforms this offseason?”

NFL teams are only allowed to make major redesigns of their uniforms once every five years, and with the Lions’ latest changes coming in 2017, they are now entering their second year of eligibility. At last year’s owner’s meeting in March, team president Rod Wood didn’t give much info but said they were starting preliminary discussions about a possible uniform change for 2023.

“We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year,” Wood said. “It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So we just convened a committee.”

All has been silent from the Lions since that moment—until this week. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown let a little potential news slip this Tuesday during an appearance on the “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming” show on YouTube. Playing a game of Madden 23 against his brother Equanimeous, Amon-Ra said this while picking out his uniform for the game (at the 3:39:30 mark).

“We need some new jerseys, though. That’s coming soon,” St. Brown said. “Stay tuned.”

It’s admittedly very vague language from St. Brown, and it’s hard to know exactly how much to trust such a short, brief off-hand comment. But you have to imagine St. Brown also has some inside information here, as the team will likely use players to both get feedback on the uniforms and to model the new digs for promotion.

At this point, it’s hard to know what the timeline will be, but it’s worth noting that the last time they unveiled new uniforms, it happened in mid-April.

Hat tip to @LionsRoyalty on Twitter for pointing us in the right direction