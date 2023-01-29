Green Bay Packers reportedly want to trade Aaron Rodgers

Our Aaron Rodgers nightmare may be finally coming to an end.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the annual talk of an Aaron Rodgers trade may actually have merit this year. Per Schefter, the Green Bay Packers “prefer to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre.” Schefter added that Rodgers knows of the franchise’s feelings toward the situation.

Last year, Rodgers signed a three-year extension with a couple of (essentially) void years tacked on beyond that. But after another disappointing season in Green Bay, the franchise appears to be looking to prioritize their future. With a decision coming on Jordan Love’s future—the former first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and a fifth-year option decision is due by May 1—their preference appears to be getting what they can for Rodgers and seeing if Love can be the next franchise quarterback of the future.

If the Packers do decide to move on from Rodgers, they’ll take a massive dead cap hit of over $40 million immediately (his current cap hit for 2023 is $31.6 million). As of right now, the Packers are already over $16 million over the projected 2023 cap. However, they do have an out in Aaron Jones’ contract that could create over $10 million in space if they need the extra room.

Obviously, Rodgers will have a strong voice in what happens. He does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but he and the Packers have worked amicably together in the past. Right now Rodgers’ intentions are not clear, as he continues to give enigmatic answers on his weekly “Pat McAfee Show” appearances.

“All the other ideas about [a] trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers said this week.

Regardless of what happens, it appears Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is quickly coming to a close. And if his last game in the NFC North was a loss to the Detroit Lions to miss the playoffs, then what a sweet, sweet way to go out.