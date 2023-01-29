NFL Conference Championships open thread: 49ers at Eagles, Bengals at Chiefs

We are down the NFL’s final four, and it’s hard to imagine four more deserving teams than the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals. For the majority of the regular season, those were four of the most dominant teams. We don’t always get the four most deserving teams in Conference Championship weekend, so take a moment to be thankful that we should have good, competitive football this Sunday.

The action kicks off with the NFC crown on the line. The Eagles absolutely plowed through the Giants last week and look like the team that nearly went undefeated with Jalen Hurts in the lineup. Meanwhile, the 49ers are on a 12-game winning streak, and have been doing it with a rookie, third-string quarterback—a truly remarkable feat.

Then at 6:30 p.m. ET, we move to the AFC for a rematch of last year’s Conference Championship. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes will face off for not only AFC supremacy, but “best quarterback in the league” may be on the line here. While Mahomes has been considered the title-holder there for the past few years, if Burrow and the Bengals win on Sunday, he’ll be 4-0 against the Chiefs and will have to get serious consideration for the crown.

Stick around here for all 6-7 hours of football, and chat in the comment section below.

Here’s how to watch both games:

49ers at Eagles

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Stadium — Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Ross Tucker

Odds: Eagles by 2.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals at Chiefs

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin

Odds: Chiefs by 2 via DraftKings Sportsbook