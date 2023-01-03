[Editor’s note: We’re all a little shaken from Monday night’s terrifying situation regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We’ll try to offer as much Lions coverage as we can emotionally muster today, but all that feels a little secondary right now. I have instructed our staff to take a day or two, if needed, so expect more limited coverage than a typical Tuesday. In the meantime, keep Hamlin in your thoughts, tell someone you love them, and never take a day in this life for granted. — Jeremy]

Following Sunday’s games where the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both disposed of their opponents, all eyes were on the NFL to figure out whether they would like to flex these two teams into a primetime slot during the last week of the season.

Well that’s exactly what happened, and as of Monday, the NFL announced that the Lions and Packers will play each other on “Sunday Night Football” to close the regular season, with both having a chance at the playoffs.

This means that by the time the game starts, the Lions will have already seen the result of the Seahawks-Rams game—they need the Rams to win (or tie) to have a shot at the playoffs—and could potentially be playing for nothing else than a chance to play spoiler, should the Seahawks win.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How do you feel about the Lions-Packers game being flexed to Sunday Night Football?

This isn’t exactly what I would have preferred, but I am excited for the team and the players to get the opportunity to play under the lights and in front of a nationally televised audience.

The last time the Lions played a primetime game was Week 2 last year against the Packers on “Monday Night Football,” where they lost 35-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, they have a chance to get their revenge.

It’s possible that had this game not been flexed to SNF, then both the Lions and the Seahawks would have gotten the same time slot, meaning that no team would have the advantage of knowing the result of the other game beforehand, sort of like how the World Cup group stage works.

In the end, I don’t really think it matters that much. The Lions can only control what they can control. Just beat Green Bay.