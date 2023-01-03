It doesn’t happen often, but once in a while, something can happen that essentially grinds the giant machine that is the sports industry to a complete halt. That is what happened during the final Monday Night Football game of the year, a game that featured two AFC contenders in the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

By now, you have likely heard about the terrifying incident—if you didn’t see it happen live during the broadcast. Bills’ rookie safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was subsequently rushed to a Cincinnati-area hospital for further evaluation.

I have been watching football for as long as I can remember, and I don’t ever recall two teams so visibly shaken by an injury like the Bills and Bengals were on Monday night. In a game where injuries are part of everyday life, to see both teams so rattled was really difficult to stomach.

The entire sports world has seemingly rallied around the Bills, and people from all over are offering their support to Hamlin and causes that he holds dear. Here is the link to the official Go Fund Me being run by the Hamlin family. This initiative supports Hamlin’s Pittsburgh community by aiding toy drives, back to school drives, youth camps, and much more.

If you can spare anything at all, surely the Hamlin family will appreciate the kindness as they navigate this incredibly difficult time in their lives.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Jeff Risdon of The Lions Wire takes an in-depth look at the play ofJeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu from the Bears game.

Current NFL Draft order probabilities have the Lions’ pick from the Los Angeles Rams at sixth overall.

NFL Draft order probabilities (in parenthesis):



1. Texans (78% chance)

2. Bears (63%)

3. Seahawks (64%)

4. Cardinals (61%)

5. Colts (53%)

6. Lions (51%)



-------



7. Falcons

8. Raiders

9. Panthers

10. Eagles



ATL, LV, CAR all have extreme low chances (< 10%) at top-6 picks — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) January 3, 2023

This 2022 rookie class is shaping up to be as impressive as the Lions’ 2021 draft class.

Lions rookie edges Aidan Hutchinson & James Houston:



15 1/2 sacks, 65 pressures, 3 picks and a partridge in a pear tree https://t.co/kTgMPwCzMk pic.twitter.com/tPQpHEPi5z — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 3, 2023

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press takes his best shot at predicting whether or not rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or coach Dan Campbell will take home any awards once the season has wrapped up.

Predicting the chances of Aidan Hutchinson and Dan Campbell to win NFL awards.



Plus, Detroit Lions crack the top 10 in this week's NFL power rankings, from @davebirkett.https://t.co/5wn7gVG1Kj — Freep Sports (@freepsports) January 3, 2023

Looking for a film review of just Lions’ rookie James Houston? Justin Rogers of The Detroit News has you covered.

I'm not one to ask you to subscribe. I let my work do the talking. But if you've thought about a trial run, this meaty James Houston film review is one worthy of consideration. I went through every snap in his six games to evaluate his rapid rise: https://t.co/ph3mNUF1hb — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) January 3, 2023

Time and time again—Lions’ running back Jamaal Williams shows us he is a man of culture.