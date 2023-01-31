Despite the highs and lows of 2022, the Detroit Lions’ offensive line remained a dominant unit in the NFL.

All year long, PFF ranked each team’s offensive line based on their performance that week and of course, their grading scales. Overall, they finished the season at No. 8. The Lions unit never fell out of the top 10 — reaching as high as third entering the season and as low as the 10th spot.

PFF had a not-so-great note about the line following the season finale against the Green Bay Packers: “The guard duo of Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson were worked over by Green Bay in Week 18, surrendering eight pressures as a pair.”

But they did highlight Penei Sewell as the best player in the unit, which is great considering center Frank Ragnow typically gets all the love.

“Sewell continued to build on his impressive rookie campaign, earning an 80.2 overall PFF grade and cutting his sacks allowed from five to two,” they wrote.

We all know this skewed their opinion:

#Lions Penei Sewell with the third down CATCH and conversion pic.twitter.com/jTkrWmxnFj — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) December 11, 2022

Of course, it was announced on Monday that Sewell is now a Pro Bowler, because Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is headed to the Super Bowl. That now means three-fifths of the Lions offensive line have now been designated as Pro Bowlers. Jackson went last year, while Ragnow will be going for the second time this year.

Four starters are securely under contract this upcoming season, but Brad Holmes has some decisions to make when it comes to right guard as Evan Brown becomes a pending free agent.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson offers a mock without any trades — which he admits likely won’t be the reality — that includes two defensive picks from the Lions.

Everyone I speak with says the same thing about #Lions HC Dan Campbell: He’s the right man for the job. pic.twitter.com/NnKjrO2B7d — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2023

The Detroit Lions media squad released highlights to help us celebrate Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell heading to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

