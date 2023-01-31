Was Dan Campbell a Coach of the Year nominee snub?

After an impressive 2022 campaign, it comes as a small surprise to not see Dan Campbell among the top candidates receiving votes for the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year award. While it might be a matter of playoffs—the lifeblood of all takes and accolades—it’s impossible to argue that Campbell’s job turning around the Detroit Lions this season was nothing short of impressive.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we break down the NFL’s looming awards and whether Campbell deserves accolades over any of the leading vote-getters. With so many stellar jobs around the league, was this a case of Detroit being passed over, or did these names all outperform and achieve just as well?

We’re also digging into all the news and rumors of the week, which happen to include the possibility of new uniforms on the way (and our own ideas for throwback helmets to boot). We dig into the Lions’ new tight ends coach, Steve Heiden, and more succession plans for offensive schemes in Detroit. Plus, with news that Green Bay could be looking to offload Aaron Rodgers, we assess the changing landscape of the NFC North in its immediate future, and where the Lions can capitalize on all that sweet, sweet opportunity.

It’s yours now, and it’s free. Thank you for your support of PODcast!

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.