How to watch 2023 Senior Bowl: Practice schedule, TV channel, kickoff time, rosters

The 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off its practices starting on Tuesday afternoon down in Mobile, Alabama. Combined with the East-West Shrine Bowl—currently happening in Las Vegas—these are the first two major events of the 2023 draft season.

This year, Pride of Detroit won’t have boots on the ground for the Senior Bowl, but there are other ways you can stay connected to the action, including watching the action live online. So here is your guide to everything you need to know about this week’s action down in Mobile.

Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, January 31

National Team: 12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET American Team: 3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 1

National Team: 12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET American Team: 3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 2

National Team: 12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET American Team: 3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET

Senior Bowl rosters:

How to watch 2023 Senior Bowl practices

According to NFL.com, there will be live coverage on the NFL’s official streaming platform NFL+.

Tuesday’s practices don’t appear to be available on TV, but there is a recap show scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Wednesday’s practices:

12:30 p.m. ET — 2:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

3 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Recap show on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday’s practices:

12:30 p.m. ET — 2:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

3 p.m. ET — 5 p.m. ET — ESPN2

(Hat tip to @CoachJasonBaur for help finding TV schedules)

How to watch the 2023 Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network