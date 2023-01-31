Jamaal Williams speaks out against fines: ‘They trying to take my personality away’

During the 2022 Detroit Lions season, running back Jamaal Williams was fined twice for excessive celebration—the same hip-swaying touchdown dance each time. The first came back in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings for this destroyer-of-children’s-minds celebration:

Three months later, Williams did it again in the season finale against the Green Bay Packers. Please remove anyone under 18 years old from the room before you click on this very sensitive material below:

.@jswaggdaddy ties the with his 16th rushing touchdown of the year!#DETvsGB | NBC pic.twitter.com/rwd9ed0QAL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Williams was fined over $13,000 for the first infraction and over $18,000 for the second occurrence.

Last week, Williams joined the St. Brown brothers—Amon-Ra and Equanimeous—to talk about a bunch of different topics for The 33rd Team. As with all Jamaal Williams content, it’s very entertaining, but it’s also a unique interview because both Amon-Ra and Equanimeous were teammates of Williams, the former in Detroit and the latter with the Packers.

Eventually, the topic of these fines came up, and Williams’ frustration showed.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m not doing nothing wrong. They just being weenies,” Williams said.

One of Williams’ points is that this is a celebration he’s been doing his entire career, dating all the way back to his rookie season in 2017. Not only does Equanimeous back that up, but there’s also plenty of video evidence out there of him doing the same celebration in a Packers uniform. This was the first time he’s ever been punished for it.

“I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’ma literally just gonna sit down and pout, like a little baby or something.”

Williams said he has appealed the fines, but also pointed out the hypocrisy of the league penalizing players for dancing like this, but at the same time trying to use vibrant personalities like himself to promote the league.

“They wanna fine me, yet put all that stuff up there, brand it, and put me up there and use it,” Williams said. “But they want to take my money, though. Hmm.”

Case in point, here’s Williams on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday, talking about his celebrations:

In a time honored tradition of hypocrisy, NFL network is featuring Jamaal Williams on GMFB as the premier “expert on TD celebrations” … the very thing they fined him for TWICE this season. pic.twitter.com/M6kpZqvRxS — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) January 31, 2023

And while the fines have certainly discouraged Williams, he did say he has something new in store for 2023.

“I got a whole, new touchdown celebration, though. You’re going to like it.”

