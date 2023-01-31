And now there are four.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been added to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster, joining offensive teammates Frank Ragnow—the only player to originally be named to the Pro Bowl—as well as Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who were added earlier this week.

Goff finished this season as one of the most statistically accomplished quarterbacks in the league. He ranked sixth in yardage (4,4238), sixth in yards per attempt (7.6), fifth in passing touchdowns (29), and seventh in passer rating (99.3). He was especially impressive during the Lions’ late stretch, earning an 83.6 PFF grade since Thanksgiving—fifth highest of any quarterback over that stretch.

“It was a hell of a year by him,” coach Dan Campbell said after the team’s season finale win over the Packers. “He’s one of the biggest reasons we even got this turnaround, just his decision-making, taking care of the football.”

This is Goff’s third Pro Bowl appearance in his short seven-year career and his first since 2018. Goff was originally named a third alternate for the Pro Bowl, but he is now replacing Jalen Hurts, as the Eagles quarterback prepares for the Super Bowl. (It’s unclear what happened with the other two alternates, but Goff will join Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins as the NFC quarterback representatives.

Per the Detroit Lions’ PR account, this is the first time the Lions have had four Pro Bowl players on offense in a single season since 1971.

“I think what (Lions QB) Jared (Goff) has done this year,” general manager Brad holmes said at his end-of-year press conference. “Captain of the ship of a top three offense, and I want to say he was top 10 statistically in most of the passing categories. [...] I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us.”