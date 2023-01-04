The Week 18 Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) game has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football” but their weekday schedule leading up to the game remains the same and that means a Wednesday injury report.

Reserve list

WR Trinity Benson (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Charles Harris (groin, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) EDGE Julian Okwara (elbow, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

21-day evaluation

NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): Day 1

While there is only one game remaining in the regular season, Lucas is eligible to return to the field at any time during his evaluation window, so technically he could play this weekend if healthy. If he is not healthy enough to return for Sunday, but the Lions make the postseason, he will continue to work through the evaluation window next week. Regardless, any opportunity a rookie can get to practice is beneficial for his long-term development.

No practice on Wednesday

FB Jason Cabinda (knee) — New injury

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — Downgrade from limited, as expected

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

Cabinda missed Week 16 with an illness but was able to return to practice in Week 17 and played vs. the Bears. Unfortunately, he injured his knee on Sunday and was unable to practice on Wednesday. Cabinda did talk to the media following practice which is a sign it could just be a rest and recovery day, but it’s worth monitoring just in case there is a bigger issue.

Ragnow has gotten Wednesdays off for most of the season, and in recent weeks, he has also been taking Thursdays off as well, then returning to the practice field on Fridays, A similar pattern is anticipated this week as the team manages his foot injury.

Awosika missed four weeks, then returned to the practice field last Wednesday only to end the day in a walking boot and not practice again. His absence today suggests he indeed suffered a setback and his status is very much in question for this weekend.

Limited practice

RG Evan Brown (ankle) — Returns to injury report

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) — Upgraded from no practice last week

Brown missed time with an ankle injury, and upon his return was getting an easier workload on Wednesdays. Last week he was removed from the injury report entirely, only to show up again on Wednesday with the same ankle injury. This is likely just the team monitoring his injury and taking things easy on him ahead of a big week (similar to Ragnow) but is something to keep an eye on just in case.

Elliott returning to practice is potentially a massive opportunity for the Lions to improve its run defense. With Elliott out of the lineup for the last two weeks, the Lions’ run defense gave up several big plays, something the Lions will surely hope he can clean up. Ifeatu Melifonwu played well last game, but Elliot’s experience and skill set could be a big factor in this weekend’s game.

Full practice

RB Justin Jackson (hip) - Upgrade

Jackson suffered a hip injury last Friday, was unable to play against the Bears on Sunday, and was replaced by Craig Reynolds in the third running back/kick returner role. A return to full practice is a good sign he could be available this weekend.

No longer listed with an injury

WR Josh Reynolds (illness)

G Logan Stenberg (illness)

LB Josh Woods (biceps)

S Kerby Joseph (back)

The players in this section no longer have an injury designation that requires them to be placed on the injury report.

Packers injury report

Here’s a look at the Packers’ initial injury report: