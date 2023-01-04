The Detroit Lions are playing meaningful football in Week 18! Potentially with playoffs on the line! On the biggest stage, Sunday Night Football! How long has it been since we could say any of those, let alone all at once. What a time to be a Lions fan. Hopes are high and so are nerves as the Lions head to risk it all in Green Bay this weekend. That brings us to today’s question.

Question of the day: Which Detroit Lions player is most important to a Lions victory in Green Bay?

My answer: I think the easy answer is Jared Goff, as it often has been this season, but I actually want to go a different route this week, and I’ll say Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Packers are firing on all cylinders right now, much like the Lions, and that includes a big turnaround from their defense. Jaire Alexander has returned to form as an elite corner, most recently by holding Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards in Week 17. It’s more than likely he’ll spend his much of Sunday night covering St. Brown.

You see, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s success is smoke. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I could say that Jared Goff must have a good game for the Lions to win, but that may not be enough with how the Packers have been playing. Goff must play well, but he must play confidently too. It can’t be a game of screens and short throws. He must get the ball to his best players downfield, starting with Amon-Ra St. Brown. A good game from Goff is a precursor to a good game from St. Brown.

St. Brown’s biggest games always come via chunk plays, and he’s often a first down machine. Those two are a key to opening up the run game and loosening the Packers secondary for players like DJ Chark and Kalif Raymond to get better looks. So if St. Brown shows up and shows out, only then will the Lions be in a position for everything else to click en route to a win.

Who do you think is the key to victory in Green Bay? St. Brown? Do we need dominant D’Andre Swift? Lockdown Jeff Okudah? Angry Alex Anzalone? Let’s hear it.