The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have faced off in the final game of the season in five of the past six seasons. However, none of those games have held the gravity that this week’s game will hold. Regardless of what happens for the rest of the Week 18 results, the Packers are in a win-and-in scenario. The Lions need some help via the Los Angeles Rams, but they could very well be in a win-and-in scenario, too.

And on top of it all, the game will be nationally televised on “Sunday Night Football” as the NFL’s final game of the 2022 regular season.

Both teams have made improbable runs to get here. The Lions started the season 1-6 and looked destined for another top pick in the draft. But then in Week 9, Detroit picked off Aaron Rodgers three times for their second win of the season—the first in what would become a impressive 7-2 run to close out 2022.

After a decent start to the season, the Packers hit an extremely rough patch—losing seven games in an eight-game stretch. But despite falling to 4-8 with playoff odds hovering around one percent, the Packers have generated a four-game winning streak, including wins over the Dolphins and Vikings in the past two weeks.

Lions coach Dan Campbell correctly pointed out that both teams are much better than when they last faced of in Week 9.

“(Green Bay) is a better football team than we played the first time,” Campbell said Monday. “You’ve got Aaron Rodgers who we all know, I mean, he’s one of the best, man. One of the best to ever play the game and whenever you’ve got that at the quarterback position with that running back and the offensive line, and they’ve got some young receivers that are coming on, so it’s potent man. But I think more than anything to get where they’re at, they are. All three phases are clicking together and they’re all just kind of boosting each other up and that’s why they’re a dangerous team right now.”

Later adding:

“We’re better too. We’ve made a jump as well. So, we’re better too, there’s no question. But this win kind of started us in the right direction the last time we played them, and we really haven’t looked back. So, that’s why – I just think this is a – this is one of those games you just – you look forward to being a part of as a player, as a coach. The fans are going to love this. I just think it’s great. And you just – I don’t know if you could write it any better. It’s going to be great.”

Stick with us all week as we provide all the coverage you’ll need to get you ready for this epic Week 18 matchup.