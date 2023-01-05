While there are some minor logistics to still be settled, fantasy football season has wrapped up for the vast majority of players, meaning it is time to take a look back at the year that was. For managers fortunate enough to roster some Detroit Lions, it likely was a positive year given how things played out.

The one player who did happen to disappoint was D’Andre Swift, as the eighth running back off the board did not return even RB2 value (RB25 on the season). However, if this is the worst it gets from Lions starters, then that is a pretty successful year for the key parts of the Detroit offense.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who is your 2022 Detroit Lions fantasy MVP?

My answer: I see three main options here. Despite a strong finish to 2021, Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted as the WR22 this year, which turned out to be way too low. The sophomore was on fire all season long and currently sits as WR9 overall.

St. Brown benefitted from his quarterback blowing up in a big way, as Goff was the 27th quarterback to be selected, which means that he was not even a consistent choice for most superflex leagues. Goff rewarded faith in him with a QB10 season, which is plenty worthy of an MVP superlative.

There really is only one answer, though. With an ADP of RB52, no one expected anything from Jamaal Williams outside of being a Swift handcuff. 15 touchdowns later, Williams is a top-10 back and a consistent source of fantasy points all season long. Regardless of your choice, though, it is pretty exciting to see three Lions finish in the top 12 of their position (and T.J. Hockenson at TE3!).

Your turn.