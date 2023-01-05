The Detroit Lions (8-8) were back on the field on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on “Sunday Night Football.”

21-day evaluation

NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): Day 2

Lucas got in another practice but it’s still unknown how fast he will be able to return to game action. If he is to be added back to the active roster, that move would likely come on Saturday.

No practice on Thursday

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

DT Michael Brockers (ankle) — New injury

As mentioned in Wednesday’s report, Ragnow missing Thursday’s practice was expected, as it is the same practice pattern he has followed in recent weeks. A return to the field on Friday and a starting role on Sunday are anticipated.

Awosika appears to be headed towards another missed game—his sixth in a row—after an apparent setback last week.

Brockers is dealing with an ankle injury likely suffered during Wednesday’s practice. He has been a healthy scratch for several weeks now, so if he is unable to play, it won’t have too much of an impact on what the Lions do on the field.

Limited practice

FB Jason Cabinda (knee) — Upgraded after DNP on Wednesday

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

Cabinda missed practice on Wednesday but was back on the field on Thursday and appears to be headed in the right direction to play on Sunday. The Lions figure to want to establish the run against a Packers defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in run defense, and Cabinda can be a big catalyst in helping maximize that game plan.

Brown appears to be getting some veteran rest since returning from his ankle injury a few weeks back and looks to be on track to start at right guard.

Elliott has now put in back-to-back practices and appears to be on track to return to game action this week. As discussed in Wednesday’s report, his skill set, specifically against the run, could be a big factor for the Lions.

Full practice

RB Justin Jackson (hip)

Jackson is trending in the right direction after two full practices in a row and should be able to return to his role as the Lions' third option at running back and starting kick returner.

Packers injury report

