Detroit Lions Week 17 Song of the Game: ‘Thanks for the Killer Game of Crisco Twister’

The Detroit Lions certainly “Minus’d the Bear” last Sunday with a 41-10 blowout win in front of a raucous Ford Field crowd. When games get out of hand so early, whether you are in the stadium, at home with friends and family, or watching it solo while chiming in to your group chat, you’re having a good time. Stress levels are low (aside from scoreboard watching the other NFC playoff hopeful teams). Serotonin is high. This week’s song of the game tries to capture that feeling (along with the perfect band name and song title when you’re going against Chicago).

Detroit Lions Week 14 Song of the Game: “Thanks for the Killer Game of Crisco Twister” by Minus the Bear

And then we all bought yachts

And raced up to the Islands

The song’s opening lines relay the spirit of this track and Lion fans during the game. This is a party song. ‘Minus the Bear’ is conjuring up the perfect time spent with family and friends. This was certainly the case at Ford Field on Sunday. Having not been to a game since the woeful MNF game against the Jets (Matt P*******’s coaching debut), I was ecstatic at how much this atmosphere was a complete 180. There were some nerves early on seeing Justin Fields run wild on us the first two possessions to the tune of 10 points. But after that, it was all Lions and a great time. The crowd was loud, the mood was right, there was even the WAVE going on by the fourth quarter. We all had a party at Ford Field and I’m sure it was the same no matter where you watched the game.

Our girls are looking so good

Our girls are looking so good

Okay, maybe a slight stretch but our boys on the field were looking good. Specifically the young defensive ends. Aidan Hutchinson’s maturity was on full display when he showed patience while trying to keep Justin Fields bottled up. This allowed his fellow rookies to get to Fields. But they didn’t solely rely on Hutch to help them produce as James Houston (3 sacks) and Josh Paschal (2 sacks) were amazing in their own rights. Seeing D’Andre Swift look as good as he did was refreshing as well. In all, the entire team and coaching staff put on quite the show.

Speaking of Hutchinson, he had the type of game (0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defended and 1 INT) that would’ve sealed his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Unfortunately, Sauce Gardner (89 PFF grade) has been slightly more amazing and will likely win the award. Nonetheless, Hutch continued to wreak havoc on the Bears. While James Houston is proving to be a pass rush specialist who could possibly do more, Hutchinson is showing to be one of the most complete edge defenders to come out of the draft in the last several years.

The bay’s got stories

And we’ll be one of them

I’ll try not to step on the toes of next week’s game too much, but the Chicago game was directly connected to all of our potential playoff scenarios, especially our Sunday Night matchup against Green Bay. The Bay (Green Bay) had a lot of stories. For as much joy as we got from the Lions winning, the later games did us no favors. Green Bay (and Seattle) took care of business, meaning we will need even more help this weekend to clinch a playoff berth. We also had Green Bay players (Aaron Jones) and Green Bay lovers (Pat McAfee) with plenty of direct and indirect shots thrown our way headed into the matchup. It’s cool. The squad is probably hyper focused on the mission and does not hear any outside noise. They certainly were locked in against Chicago and bounced all the way back from an embarrassing effort against Carolina. So as we close the chapter on ‘Owning the Bears’ for another season, we would like to say to them... “Thanks for a Killer Game”!

Each week, we’ll be providing a Song of the Game to create a full-season playlist. You can listen to previous year’s soundtracks right here: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

You can find the 2022 playlist here (or below):