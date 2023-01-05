Here we go. This is it right here. Everything is (possibly) on the line for both teams and they’re going to square off in prime time in front of the entire country. As a football fan, what more could you want for the final game of the regular season?

For the Lions, it could mean a little bit more than just a possible chance to make the playoffs. these two teams appear to be moving in separate directions and the Lions could go out there and change the guard with a big win in their building.

The Lions beat the Packers back in Week 9. That win really started this whole run for the Lions. The Packers went on a run themselves. They’re a different team than they were in that first matchup. What’s that all about? To find out, we reached out to Justis Mosqueda from ACME Packing Company to get the scoop. Here’s what he had to say:

1. What’s different about the Packers from the last time these two teams met in Week 9?

“The biggest thing is simply that the team can score. Since the Lions game, the Packers have averaged 28 points per game. Up until Week 10, they had scored 28 points in a single game in 2022. Aaron Rodgers’ trust in rookie receiver Christian Watson has completely changed how the offense has attacked defenses since the Dallas Cowboys game when they got a bunch of Cover 1 and had to switch from relying on Romeo Doubs as their man-beater to Watson. Doubs had struggled against man up until that point, so the Packers did as well. Their run game and general philosophy is still the same, but they’ve figured out which one of their guys they can lean on in one-on-one situations. Even the threat of Watson’s speed has given them some breathing room.”

2. What do the Lions need to do to end the Packers season?

“I think if the Lions win it’ll be a high-scoring game. If that offensive line can hold up and Jared Goff can sit back there and pat the ball like he did in the first half of their first matchup back in 2021, they’ll be in for a long day. The Packers’ secondary is coming off of its best performance of the year, but I don’t trust that they can consistently cover receivers down the field. The Miami Dolphins were converting third and longs in the first half of their game against Green Bay on Christmas.”

3. What are your biggest concerns when it comes to the Packers playing the Lions?

“Honestly, it’s the fact that Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since the last time we played. The Packers’ win streak has been spurred by some turnovers finally breaking their way this season. It’s the biggest difference between the Week 1 and Week 17 Vikings matchups. Is Goff really not going to give their defensive backs a chance to steal a position? If that’s the case...Green Bay has to protect the football just to break even.”

4. The Packers are currently -4.5 favorites to win this game. Are you taking that bet?

“I probably would because of the human factor. There’s a good chance that the Seahawks win in the late slate, which means that the Lions might not have as much to play for.”

5. Who’s winning this thing?

“Go Pack Go, baby. Team of destiny. Let’s hope a couple of things break right so we can beat the Vikings twice in three weeks and then politely bow out of the postseason before an actual contender turns us into dust.”