VIDEO: Jamaal Williams’ passion shines through in Lions vs. Bears mic’d up segment

No one will—or ever should—question the passion of Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. He’s the kind of player that coaches just love—just ask any who have had the pleasure of coaching with him. And while some of that passion seemed subdued or hidden under the surface in Williams’ first year with Detroit, there’s been no suppressing it this year. It started with his passionate speech on “Hard Knocks” and has continued throughout the season as we’ve seen him excel on the field and hype up his teammates off of it.

And when Williams isn’t being a strong leader, he’s being an entertainer.

Luckily, when the Lions decided to mic him up for a game, we get to see both sides of Williams, and that’s exactly the case in the Detroit Lions’ “Sights and Sounds” for their Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

First, we’re treated to a Williams speech in the tunnel:

“Hey, my dogs. I just want to let y’all know man, I’m grateful to be here with y’all. I’m grateful to play this game with y’all. I’m grateful for how well y’all come out to practice every day. Let’s make sure we the playmakers today. We gonna go out here and do our job. We gonna have fun. I love y’all. Let’s go.”

We also get treated to some Will Harris rallying the troops.

But that’s when Williams’ character takes over. From him cackling as he runs out of the tunnel to him literally saying “Oh yeah” eagerly as a blitzing safety comes his way. By the way, this is what he ended up doing to Jaquan Brisker on that play:

On his mic'd up segment, you can hear @jswaggdaddy eagerly say "OH YEAH!" as he sees Bears safety Jaquan Brisker blitzing.



Williams then proceed to put the rookie into the turf. pic.twitter.com/4ppoZ1SBI0 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 5, 2023

There are also plenty of other great moments, including Williams hyping up D’Andre Swift, telling Jameson Williams he has to “finish your food” after failing to score on his reverse run, and the rest of his teammates surrounding him after his 58-yard run.

Enjoy the mic’d up goodness below: