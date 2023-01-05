For the widow of the Detroit Lions player who died during a game in 1971, the Damar Hamlin situation has brought back tragic memories.

NBC News spoke with Sharon Hughes, the wife of Chuck Hughes, who was the only NFL player to die on the field during a game. On Oct. 24, 1971, the 28-year-old Lions wide receiver suffered a heart attack and died during a matchup against the Chicago Bears.

It was a tragic, horrible, shocking scene that day. Sharon, now 77 years old and living in Texas, felt similar feelings as she watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night.

“It’s a horrifying feeling, and, well, I just felt so sorry for the whole family last night,” she told NBC News.

Their son, Brandon Hughes, was two years old at the time his father died. Now 53, he says the Hamlin family has a support system in his own family if they need it.

“I would be more than happy to speak with them,” he said. “We certainly understand what they’re going through.”

Sheesh! Take a look at this.

When Frank Ragnow said a couple weeks ago that they build game plans around Penei Sewell, this is the kind of thing he was talking about. https://t.co/2IxbqO7S1a — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) January 5, 2023

Both rookie Aidan Hutchinson and coach Dan Campbell are being commended for their performances this season in their respective roles. What are the actual chances they win an NFL award? The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett explains.

Jared Goff currently has the 4th-best odds to win Comeback Player of the Year, per @DKSportsbook.



Geno Smith +175

Christian McCaffery +175

Saquon Barkley +225

Jared Goff +1000

Nick Gates +4000 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) January 4, 2023

However, Mike Zimmer and Marvin Lewis believe the Lions will absolutely give the Packers a run for their money. You can find their discussion here.

The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 have been announced. There’s one name who spent a year as a Detroit Lion.