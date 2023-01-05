 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Family of Lions player who died on field in 1971 reacts to Damar Hamlin news

They say they understand more than anybody what Hamlin’s family is going through.

By Kellie Rowe
Allegiant Stadium Video Board Lit Up In Support Of Hospitalized Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For the widow of the Detroit Lions player who died during a game in 1971, the Damar Hamlin situation has brought back tragic memories.

NBC News spoke with Sharon Hughes, the wife of Chuck Hughes, who was the only NFL player to die on the field during a game. On Oct. 24, 1971, the 28-year-old Lions wide receiver suffered a heart attack and died during a matchup against the Chicago Bears.

It was a tragic, horrible, shocking scene that day. Sharon, now 77 years old and living in Texas, felt similar feelings as she watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night.

“It’s a horrifying feeling, and, well, I just felt so sorry for the whole family last night,” she told NBC News.

Their son, Brandon Hughes, was two years old at the time his father died. Now 53, he says the Hamlin family has a support system in his own family if they need it.

“I would be more than happy to speak with them,” he said. “We certainly understand what they’re going through.”

