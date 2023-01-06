NFL Week 18 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The NFL is closing out the 2022-23 regular season with a weekend full of football.

The action kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC (simultaneous broadcasts/streams), when the Kansas City Chiefs are traveling west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, hoping to secure a No. 1 seed in the AFC. The final logistics are still being voted on, but the Chiefs will likely need to win to have a chance at the top spot.

Immediately following the conclusion of that game, still on the ESPN/ABC family of networks, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in a winner take all battle for the AFC South. Whoever wins that game will secure the four seed and host a playoff game, while the other is eliminated and their season will be over.

On Sunday, the NFL has the remaining 14 games scheduled, with both CBS and FOX hosting doubleheaders during the 1 and 4 p.m. ET timeslots. The prime matchup Lions fans will want to watch for playoff implications will be the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks game and the local Detroit market will have it at 4:25 on FOX.

And, of course, the regular season comes to a close on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”, featuring your Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers. Will the Lions’ playoff hopes still be alive following the Rams-Seahawks game? Or will they be aiming to play spoiler for the NFL dream scenario of Aaron Rodgers’ win-and-in opportunity?

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 18 schedule:

With a handful of games having NFL Playoff implications, it’s not surprising at the number of games where the POD staff had a consensus on: