The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) have declared their injury designation ahead of their Week 18 matchup on “Sunday Night Football” and both teams are relatively healthy. The good news for the Lions is that starting safety DeShon Elliott is expected to play in the regular season finale.

“I’m pretty confident,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said of Elliot's likelihood of playing on Sunday. “I’m pretty confident. I’m confident enough to where he would have to have a setback today, a major setback on day three for that not to happen. That’s how I feel right now.”

21-day evaluation

NB Chase Lucas (hamstring, IR): Day 3

If Lucas is healthy enough to be removed from injured reserve, that move would likely happen on Saturday.

Ruled OUT

G Kayode Awosika (ankle)

Awosika was unable to practice once again and has been ruled out, as expected. It’s surely been a frustrating month and a half for Awosika, who has only practiced once since Thanksgiving.

Questionable

FB Jason Cabinda (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

CB Jeff Okudah (elbow) - New injury

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder)

DT Michael Brockers (ankle)

Cabinda got Wednesday off to rest his knee and has not strung together back-to-back practices and has a good chance of playing in Green Bay. With the Lions likely leaning on the running game, Cabinda has a chance to be an impact player.

Ragnow has gone through his normal practice week schedule, taking it very easy early and mid-week, then returning to the practice field on Friday and starting at the pivot on Sunday.

Okudah popped up on the injury report on Friday with an elbow injury on Friday but it’s unclear how significant that injury is. Being listed as questionable is a good sign they are at least considering him to be available on Sunday.

Elliott returning could end up being a big factor as has been one of the team's better run defenders, registering 35 run stops, the second most on the Lions roster.

No injury designation

RB Justin Jackson (hip)

RG Evan Brown (ankle)

Jackson appears good to return to his role as the team’s third running back and starting kick returner.

Brown also got some early week rest but he has been practicing since Thursday. Look for him to continue to start at right guard this week.

Packers injury designations

Here’s a look at the Packers’ injury designations: