Last time the Detroit Lions faced the Green Bay Packers, Jared Goff put up a season-low 137 passing yards. Though he found the end zone twice, Detroit only mustered 15 points in a skin-of-their-teeth win.

But a lot has changed since that game. In Week 9, the Lions did not have DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, and running back D’Andre Swift played in just 10 snaps. Since that game, the Lions offense has been on fire, averaging 30.6 points per game.

However, the Packers have changed, too. Their defensive scheme has changed somewhat dramatically, and they’ve held each of their past four opponents at 20 points or lower—tallying a total of 12 turnovers in that time.

Can the Lions crack the Packers’ code this week and continue on their offensive hot streak? Or will the Packers stymie the Lions offense like they did Justin Jefferson and the Vikings last week in Lambeau.

To break it all down, we brought back Packers writer Dusty Evely to break down everything from this all-or-nothing Week 18 matchup. Other topics on this week’s podcast include:

How has the Packers passing offense righted the ship after early struggles?

Can the Lions slow down the Packers rushing attack like they did in Week 9?

Packers pass protection has been good, but can they stop James Houston?

Has Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry saved his job?

What schematically are the Packers doing differently?

How will Green Bay use Jaire Alexander against Detroit’s healthy WR corps?

Can Detroit build upon last week’s rushing performance against another bad run defense?

PREDICTIONS! One thing I think I know....

