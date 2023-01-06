For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions will play in primetime. After the schedule-makers decided the Lions were not worthy of the national spotlight, the Lions proved them wrong with a late-season surge, and now the Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the NFL 2022 regular season with a “Sunday Night Football” matchup that has playoff implications on the line for at least the Packers.

Obviously, that game will be nationally televised on NBC no matter where you reside in the United States. But what will Detroiters be able to watch for the seven hours of football before kickoff?

Obviously, there is one game that matters to Lions fans the most: the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Seahawks win that game, the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention. If they tie or lose, Sunday night’s game against the Packers becomes a win-and-in scenario for Detroit.

The television schedulers clearly knew this, as the local FOX late game for almost all Michiganders will be that Seahawks vs. Rams game. But if you’re outside of Michigan, you most likely will not have the game. The NFC East showdown of Cowboys vs. Commanders spans most of the country.

Here’s a look at the Week 18 TV map for the late games on FOX, courtesy of 506sports.com.

Not that any other games matter all that much, but in the early set of games, Detroiters will get Vikings vs. Bears on FOX, and it looks like things are still being decided on the AFC side, as they work through complications from Monday’s cancelled game.

