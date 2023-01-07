NFL Saturday open thread: Chiefs vs. Raiders; Jaguars vs. Titans

If you’re like me, it’s been hard to focus on anything other than the Detroit Lions’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Green Bay Packers—now just over 24 hours away from me typing these words. Even if the Rams don’t help them out, this is the biggest Lions game in at least five years. The fact that it’s on a national stage and against one of the most hated Lions rivals in franchise history only raises the stakes.

But if you need something to calm your nerves, maybe some AFC football will do the trick. For the final week of the season, the NFL moved two AFC matchups to Saturday, both with playoff implications. First, the Chiefs take on the Raiders for a shot at the one seed. If Kansas City wins, they’ve locked in the top seed in the conference—although they would also potentially set up the AFC Championship Game in a neutral location due to the cancelled Bills/Bengals game earlier this week.

The night will close out with a win-and-you’re in game between the Titans and Jaguars.

Feel free to chat about both games in the comment section below. Or if you just want to talk about how excited/nervous you are for Sunday, I won’t stop you.

Here’s how to catch both games;

Chiefs at Raiders

Location : Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge Online Stream: Fubo.TV, NFL Plus

Titans at Jaguars