Finally, the Detroit Lions have made their way into primetime television. Though they were originally given zero primetime games from the NFL schedule makers, their 7-2 finish on the season has moved them to 8-8 and possibly into a win-and-in scenario. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Lions are still in playoff contention during the final week of the season.

Of course, the bigger national storyline seems to be Detroit’s Week 18 opponents; the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company, are already in a true win-and-in scenario after rattling off four straight wins to turn a hopeless 4-8 season into one in which some Packers fans are calling a “season of destiny.” No, for real.

The Lions’ turnaround is far more miraculous and should make for a more intriguing storyline, but no one sells papers and generates ratings like Rodgers.

The Lions clearly feel a level of disrespect, both from Rodgers and the overall national audience. But here’s the good news: for only the second time all season—and the first since Thanksgiving—the Lions will have an opportunity to prove their worth on a national stage. If they win this game—regardless of whether playoffs are on the line or not—it’s a narrative changer. It’s a power-dynamic shifter. It’s an exorcism of “Same Old Lions.”

If not... well, we’ll shake that all out if it happens.

Here’s how to watch Lions vs. Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field, — Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Week 18 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online, NBC Sports

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Scott Graham

Odds: Packers by 5 via DraftKings Sportsbook