Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 18 at Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions (8-8) are headed to Lambeau Field for a Week 18 regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally, you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 18.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (6)

Wide receiver (5 + 1 injured)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Jameson Williams* (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable

foot, Questionable RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation

— ankle, not listed with an injury designation RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

IOG — Logan Stenberg (71)

T/G — Dan Skipper (70)

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66)

Injured/inactive

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT

OL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — ankle, Questionable

EDGE Rushers (6 + 2)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

DE — Austin Bryant (2)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1) — elbow, Questionable

— elbow, Questionable Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (2 + 1)

Will Harris (25)

Jarren Williams (34) — elevated for Week 18

Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, injured reserve, started 21-day evaluation clock

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph* (31)

DeShon Elliott (5) — shoulder, Questionable

— shoulder, Questionable Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)

C.J. Moore (38)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Mike Hughes (23) or Amani Oruwariye (24)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: