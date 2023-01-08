Detroit Lions Week 18 inactives: Jeff Okudah OUT vs. the Packers

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football”, and Jeff Okudah (elbow) will not play in the big game. Okudah was a late addition on the injury report and apparently was not healthy enough to be part of the lineup vs. the Packers.

The Lions made two roster moves this week, elevating running back Jermar Jefferson and cornerback Jarren Williams from the practice squad, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

CB Jeff Okudah (elbow)

RB Craig Reynolds

RB Jermar Jefferson

RG Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DT Michael Brockers (ankle)

EDGE Austin Bryant

Okudah will likely be replaced by Mike Hughes in the starting lineup, opposite Jerry Jacobs, and with Will Harris in the nickel.

With Justin Jackson and Jason Cabinda active, the Lions have ruled Reynolds and Jefferson inactive. Both were likely insurance options that were not needed.

Awosika was ruled out on Friday, and with eight other offensive linemen active, they also made Pierschbacher for the third week in a row.

Per usual, Brockers and Bryant were healthy scratches with the rest of the defensive lineman ahead of them on the depth chart healthy and active.

Packers inactives: