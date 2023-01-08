NFL Week 18 expert picks: Lions vs. Packers score predictions

Last call, y’all. The Detroit Lions’ 2022 season comes down to this. Whether the Los Angeles Rams keep Detroit’s playoff lives alive or not, there is plenty on the line for “Sunday Night Football.” Regardless of the other Week 18 outcomes, the Green Bay Packers are in if they win, and out if they lose. That means, at the very least, the Lions will be able to play spoiler on Sunday night, and to do so against a team that has tormented them for so long, that’s a pretty excellent consolation prize.

But there are plenty of other reasons that have nothing to do with the Packers for the Lions to be heated for this one. It’s their first shot at a national primetime game this year to prove to a widespread audience that this team has truly turned a corner. The team’s first winning record in five years is also on the line, as is a dominant 5-1 record in the division.

The future of this team already feels bright, and the outcome of “Sunday Night Football” shouldn’t cloud that, no matter what happens. But a win would remove any doubt that this team is headed in the right direction.

So who are we picking in such a pivotal game? Here’s a look at our Lions vs. Packers prediction for the 2022 regular season finale.

Kellie Rowe (13-3): 31-27 Lions win

Jerry Mallory (11-5): 27-20 Packers

Hamza Baccouche (11-5): 27-24 Packers

Morgan Cannon (10-6): 27-23 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (10-6): 34-30 Lions

John Whiticar (10-6): 33-30 Packers

Erik Schlitt (10-6): 29-27 Lions

Ryan Mathews (9-7): 27-25 Packers

Kyle Yost (9-7): 27-24 Packers

Mike Payton (9-7): 28-24 Lions

Alex Reno (8-8): 23-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-16): 0-0 Tie

Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.