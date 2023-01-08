Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers first half open thread

It’s come down to this.

I’m writing this in the past (or you’re in the future, depending on your perspective). You currently know whether the Detroit Lions are still in the playoff race or if Baker Mayfield disappointed us like a misbehaving child. I do not.

Either way, this feels like a tremendously important game for the Lions. The Green Bay Packers are a win away from an improbable run and the Detroit Lions could stop them dead in their tracks. Playing spoiler wouldn’t be as much fun as playing for a playoff spot, but sending Green Bay to an early tee time on Monday morning would still feel pretty damn good.

It’s the last game for the 2022 NFL regular season, and both the Lions and Packers deserve to be here. They’ve been two of the best teams since December, and now they get to face off against each other to see which team is not only better right now, but may be set up best for the future.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, but you can hang out here all game and chat in the comment section below.

See you then, and GO LIONS!