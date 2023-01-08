Seahawks vs. Rams open thread, live stream watchalong

We all know the playoff scenarios by now. But just in case you somehow don’t, the Detroit Lions are eliminated from playoff contention if the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams. A tie or a Rams win means that the Lions will be in a win-and-you’re-in scenario for “Sunday Night Football.”

That means the Rams vs. Seahawks will have the biggest playoff implications for the Lions than any other game (other than their own). Per FiveThirtyEight, the Lions’ current playoff odds are 17 percent. If the Rams win, however, those jump all the way to 39 percent. If the Rams, lose, it’s over.

With so much on the line, we’ve got a separate open thread for you to hang out in. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and is televised locally on FOX (you can see if you get the game here).

We will also be live on our Twitch channel giving our live analysis and reactions to the game. The stream is embedded below, but if you want to watch and comment, head over to our Twitch page at kickoff (4:25 p.m. ET).