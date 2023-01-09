Detroit Lions 2023 schedule opponents finalized: Home, away games

With the Detroit Lions’ 2022 regular season now concluded, their opponents for the 2023 season have been officially set.

NFL schedules follow a predictable order every year. Every year, the entire NFC North plays the entirety of an NFC and AFC division, which rotate every year. For example, this season the NFC North played the NFC East and the AFC East.

This upcoming season, the NFC North will play the NFC South and the AFC West. In addition to that, the AFC has the extra home game in 2023, so the Lions will travel on the road for a ninth time against an AFC North opponent.

Also, because the Lions placed second in the division, they will play some opponents who correspond to that ranking in their own division.

Put it all together, and here’s what the Lions’ 2023 opponent schedule looks like.

Home

Away

Actual dates and times for these games will likely be decided in April or May. One thing to also keep in mind is that the Lions could be in line to play internationally this season. If that happens, the NFL will take that from Detroit’s away schedule.