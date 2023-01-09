2023 NFL Draft order: Detroit Lions first-round picks officially set

The Detroit Lions will have two picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their first pick—via the Los Angeles Rams and the trade for Matthew Stafford—will be the sixth overall pick, while the Lions’ own pick sits 18th overall, after their Week 18 win to the Green Bay Packers.

Last year, the Lions made two selections in the top 12 of the draft, first choosing Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, and then trading up to get Jameson Williams.

Detroit is primed to again add two top talents to their team in this year’s draft, which is a great way to build what is already one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Obviously, talking about draft picks is a little disappointing considering how close this team came to making the postseason, but it’s a nice consolation prize to what was still a largely successful season.

Here’s a look at the first-round draft order.

Note: The bottom 14 picks will be decided by how the NFL playoffs play out.

Bears Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Panthers Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Jets Patriots Packers Commanders Steelers Lions

To give you a sense of the kind of talent the Lions could see with their picks, here are the last five player selections at each position:

Pick 6:

2022: OT Ikem Okwuonu

OT Ikem Okwuonu 2021: WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Jaylen Waddle 2020: QB Justin Herbert

QB Justin Herbert 2019: QB Daniel Jones

QB Daniel Jones 2018: G Quenton Nelson

PIck 18:

2022: WR Treylon Burks

WR Treylon Burks 2021: DE Jaelan Phillips

DE Jaelan Phillips 2020: OT Austin Jackson

OT Austin Jackson 2019: C Garrett Bradbury

C Garrett Bradbury 2018: CB Jaire Alexander

The 2023 NFL Draft is on April 27 in Kansas City.