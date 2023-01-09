 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: A compilation of Packers getting clowned after the Lions’ upset victory

Enjoy this compilation of the Detroit Lions, fans, coaches, and random people on the internet burying the Green Bay Packers.

By Jeremy Reisman
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions humiliated the Green Bay Packers on their own field in front of a national audience. Some believed the Lions had nothing to play for while everything was on the table for the Packers.

The Lions never believed that narrative. They had plenty to play for, and they certainly looked like it on Sunday night. And despite all of the narratives being around the red-hot Packers and what could have been Aaron Rodgers’ last magical ride, the Lions went in, punched the Packers in the mouth, and declared loudly and proudly,

“THIS STORY ISN’T ABOUT YOU.”

And while the Lions’ 2022 season is just as over as the Packers’, they’ve got to feel a lot better about where the team is headed.

But on Sunday night, it was all about just celebrating the win, and stunting on a franchise that has tormented the Lions for so long—as well as some gloating on the nonbelievers.

So here is a compilation of people dunking on the Packers after the Lions’ 20-16 win in Week 18.

First off, let’s give it up for the Lions social media team, who was straight murdering people after the game. These two videos will make your week:

The Lions (and Tigers!) even acknowledged “FTP” — which, of course, is short for “Fuck the Packers”

Hell, even the Lions coaches were clowning the Packers IN THE TEAM’S ELEVATORS:

As for our good pal Aaron Rodgers, Lions safety Kerby Joseph—who has now picked off Rodgers more than anyone else in the world—had some words for him;

ESPN’s Mina Kimes—who was awesome enough to join our Twitch post-game show—put it nicely here:

If you didn’t see it, Jamaal Williams had one of the best post-game interviews of all time. First he was shedding some tears. Then he went into savage mode:

Hmmm... let’s go see what was trending on Twitter after the game....

The folks over at Vikings blog Daily Norseman seemed to be thankful that Detroit took care of business after Minnesota got embarrassed last week:

The Seahawks, who made the playoffs thanks to the Lions’ win, were have a fun time:

More random stuff:

I may have saved the best couple for last.

First, this amazing “Squid Game” parody will be the best thing you’ve seen today—maybe ever.

And, to close things out, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a short but powerful message for Packers fans:

