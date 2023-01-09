WATCH: A compilation of Packers getting clowned after the Lions’ upset victory

The Detroit Lions humiliated the Green Bay Packers on their own field in front of a national audience. Some believed the Lions had nothing to play for while everything was on the table for the Packers.

The Lions never believed that narrative. They had plenty to play for, and they certainly looked like it on Sunday night. And despite all of the narratives being around the red-hot Packers and what could have been Aaron Rodgers’ last magical ride, the Lions went in, punched the Packers in the mouth, and declared loudly and proudly,

“THIS STORY ISN’T ABOUT YOU.”

And while the Lions’ 2022 season is just as over as the Packers’, they’ve got to feel a lot better about where the team is headed.

But on Sunday night, it was all about just celebrating the win, and stunting on a franchise that has tormented the Lions for so long—as well as some gloating on the nonbelievers.

So here is a compilation of people dunking on the Packers after the Lions’ 20-16 win in Week 18.

First off, let’s give it up for the Lions social media team, who was straight murdering people after the game. These two videos will make your week:

The Lions (and Tigers!) even acknowledged “FTP” — which, of course, is short for “Fuck the Packers”

FTP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 9, 2023

Hell, even the Lions coaches were clowning the Packers IN THE TEAM’S ELEVATORS:

After game #Lions coaching staff just got into visitors elevators and one of their guys shouts “Can’t be losing to that team three times!!”



A coach from the #Packers elevator replied “Real classy.”



Lions coaches “Ya? Your quarterback said it!!” As elevator door closed. — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) January 9, 2023

As for our good pal Aaron Rodgers, Lions safety Kerby Joseph—who has now picked off Rodgers more than anyone else in the world—had some words for him;

Kerby Joseph on Aaron Rodgers:



"If that's his last pass, I'm saving that ball and I'm sending it to him so he can sign it. If he don't sign it, I'll understand. But I doubt he's gonna retire. He's probably gonna try to come back, and if he comes back, more plays for me." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 9, 2023

ESPN’s Mina Kimes—who was awesome enough to join our Twitch post-game show—put it nicely here:

Rodgers gonna see this in his sleep pic.twitter.com/JAtwizaxER — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 9, 2023

If you didn’t see it, Jamaal Williams had one of the best post-game interviews of all time. First he was shedding some tears. Then he went into savage mode:

Hmmm... let’s go see what was trending on Twitter after the game....

rich qanon having a rough one tonight pic.twitter.com/rTsGygcCcS — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 9, 2023

The folks over at Vikings blog Daily Norseman seemed to be thankful that Detroit took care of business after Minnesota got embarrassed last week:

Weird. He was super chatty last week. https://t.co/DIwBvcUthy — Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) January 9, 2023

"The Green Bay Packers are the team that nobody wants to play in the postseason."



Well, boy howdy, have I got some outstanding frickin' news for everybody. — Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) January 9, 2023

The Seahawks, who made the playoffs thanks to the Lions’ win, were have a fun time:

It's Pokemon not Pokeman. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023

More random stuff:

Aaron Rodgers vs. the Lions this season:



40/70 Comp/Att

2 TD

4 INT

0-2 W-L pic.twitter.com/UzvKr3GbJL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2023

I may have saved the best couple for last.

First, this amazing “Squid Game” parody will be the best thing you’ve seen today—maybe ever.

Lions to the Packers on SNF: pic.twitter.com/XbkjLMvUGX — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) January 9, 2023

And, to close things out, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a short but powerful message for Packers fans: