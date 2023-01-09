VIDEO: Lions vs. Packers post-game show, party featuring ESPN’s Mina Kimes

Even though the Detroit Lions game ended before the stroke of midnight, we at Pride of Detroit were in no mood to get some early sleep. After the Lions capped off what could be a franchise defining win over the Green Bay Packers—sending home the team’s biggest rival in front of their home crowd and a national audience—and we wanted to bask in the glory. In truth, this was one of the franchise’s most impressive wins in a very long time, and as our own John Whiticar pointed out, there aren’t a lot of more satisfying wins than that one in Lions history.

So we jumped on our Twitch page after the game and talked for over 2.5 hours about the game, the biggest standouts, what the win means for the franchise, plus a lot of jokes and Aaron Rodgers’ expense.

Then, just seven minutes into the show, ESPN’s Mina Kimes dropped by to thank the Lions on behalf of Seahawks fans everywhere. Then, she explained how the Detroit Lions have become her second team, and “America’s team.”

“I have never loved a non-Seahawks team as much as I love this Detroit Lions team,” Kimes said.

Later adding, “I just love the coaching staff so much. And that was the thing, when the (flexed) schedule came out, we were like, ‘We’re fucked. This is so unfair (to the Seahawks),’ but immediately my reaction was, ‘This is the Detroit fucking Lions. This team is going to play to win. There’s no coach in the NFL I trust more to do this than Dan Campbell.’”

Watch the entire show, or just jump to the Kimes part (starts at 6:55 and runs for about 10 minutes) in the video below.