WATCH: Every single Detroit Lions’ crazy SNF player intro

The Detroit Lions hadn’t been on primetime television all season. So when the NFL flexed their season finale to “Sunday Night Football” against the Green Bay Packers, the excitement in the locker room was palpable. Obviously, the opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience is a big draw. But there are also other perks.

On Thursday, the entire Lions locker room was abuzz, as players filtered in and out of a side room in Allen Park. What were they doing in that room? Recording their quick player introductions for the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast. As players waited their turn, you could see some of them looking for inspiration by watching the “Key and Peele” sketch that was inspired by these introductions.

During Sunday’s game, we finally got to see each starter’s introduction unveiled to the public, and the Lions players certainly did not disappoint. You could tell they have been eager to record these and let their personality shine.

Thankfully, Twitter user @highlghtheaven compiled all of them in one video. Enjoy:

Here’s my list of the best ones, in no order:

Jamaal Williams: ‘Swag Kazekage leader of the Hidden Village of the Den”

Taylor Decker: “The”

Penei Sewell: “Village of Malaeimi”

Aidan Hutchinson: “THE University of Michigan”

Malcolm Rodriguez: “Barry Sanders University” (they both went to Oklahoma State). Barry Sanders responded on Twitter:

I wish I could take credit. Love having you in Honolulu Blue https://t.co/fGv6qfiHNC — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 9, 2023

Alex Anzalone: “Gator Boy”

Jerry Jacobs: “Harvard”

J-Kerb: “Zoe life, no life.”

Get ready for a lot more of these next year.