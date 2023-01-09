Report: Houston Texans request to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for head coach

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have requested to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their vacant head coach position. The Texans announced on Sunday night that they have parted ways with Lovie Smith after just one season in which Houston finished 3-13-1.

Johnson helped orchestrate one of the most potent offenses in the league in Detroit. The Lions ranked fifth in scoring offense for the 2022 season, and Detroit also ranked fifth in offensive DVOA by the end of the year.

Earlier on Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he hadn’t received any requests to interview Johnson or any other Lions coaches, but he said that the Lions offensive coordinator deserves a shot.

“I have not gotten anything yet, but no, I would certainly not be shocked,” Campbell said. “He would be worthy of that. I think a ton of Ben. I think he’s—I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean he’s got it, and I would do anything I can to help him. That’s the bottom line. Of course, I don’t want to lose him, but I’m not going to hold him back either. I would help him any way I can help him.”

Per Ian Rapoport, other names being considered for the Texans job: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.