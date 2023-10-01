NFL Week 4 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 4 opened with the Detroit Lions beating up the Green Bay Packers on their home field to take control of the NFC North.

On Sunday, the NFL has 14 games scheduled, and if you have ESPN+ (either by streaming or through your cable provider) you will get to see the return of American football to Europe, as the Atlanta Falcons will be facing off with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

With the Lions already having played for the week, the local Detroit audience gets to pick from two games during the 1 p.m. ET hour: FOX will have the Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, while CBS gets to host the Denver Broncos at the Chicago Bears game—in case you were interested in seeing which team will take the early lead for the No. 1 draft pick.

In the 4 p.m. ET hour, FOX completes its doubleheader with the New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature the Kansas City Chiefs at the New York Jets, which may draw an audience strictly for those still alive in the POD Survivor contest—this is the game I went with this week. Reminder: If you’ve been eliminated from the pool, a new “second-chance” contest opens in Week 5.

“Monday Night Football” wraps up the week with the Seattle Seahawks at the New York Giants, and will feature the return of the Manningcast on ESPN2.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule:

Here are the Week 4 games that the Pride of Detroit staff agree on: