After an offseason of hype that none of us were really prepared for, your Detroit Lions now stand at 3-1, alone at the top of the NFC North.

The Lions and the Green Bay Packers came into Thursday night with identical 2-1 records, with both looking to take an early division lead. However, as the game got underway—there was a clear difference between the two teams, as the Lions roared out to an early 27-3 lead.

Green Bay made it interesting for a while, but could never fully get back into the game with the Lions—ultimately falling to Detroit, 34-20. Similar to the Week 3 win over the Falcons, this win over the Packers felt like a bit of an early statement win for this young Lions team.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Have your expectations for the Lions changed after their 3-1 start?

My Answer: Not at all, my friends. My expectations for this year were always for this team to win the division. Although with the tough way they had to start the season, I wasn’t going to hit the panic button if the season didn’t get off to the hottest of starts.

With that said, winning the NFC North would be a great way to really get the ball rolling for this young team, and would put the Lions in a solid position to potentially host a playoff game in the friendly confines of Ford Field.

What about you? Have your expectations for the Lions changed after their 3-1 start? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.