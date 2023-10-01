 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

Week 4 Sunday NFL games open thread

Come hang out with us on another Sunday of non-Lions football.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

For the second time this season, the Detroit Lions opened the NFL week of football with a game on Thursday night. And for the second consecutive time, the Lions went on the road into a hostile environment and came away with a victory—moving to 3-1 and sitting alone atop the NFC North.

Here’s a look at the schedule for today

Bolded games will be televised locally to the Detroit area — For a full map of what games will be played in your area, check out 506Sports.com. And check out our Pride of Detroit Staff picks for each game.

9:30 a.m. ET game

  • Falcons at Jaguars (ESPN+)

1 p.m. ET games

  • Dolphins at Bills
  • Vikings at Panthers
  • Broncos at Bears (CBS)
  • Ravens at Browns
  • Steelers at Texans
  • Rams at Colts
  • Buccaneers at Saints
  • Commanders at Eagles (FOX)
  • Bengals at Titans

4 p.m. ET games

  • Raiders at Chargers
  • Patriots at Cowboys (FOX)
  • Cardinals at 49ers

Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Chiefs at Jets (NBC)

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.