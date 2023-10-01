Week 4 Sunday NFL games open thread

For the second time this season, the Detroit Lions opened the NFL week of football with a game on Thursday night. And for the second consecutive time, the Lions went on the road into a hostile environment and came away with a victory—moving to 3-1 and sitting alone atop the NFC North.
Here’s a look at the schedule for today
Bolded games will be televised locally to the Detroit area — For a full map of what games will be played in your area, check out 506Sports.com. And check out our Pride of Detroit Staff picks for each game.
9:30 a.m. ET game
- Falcons at Jaguars (ESPN+)
1 p.m. ET games
- Dolphins at Bills
- Vikings at Panthers
- Broncos at Bears (CBS)
- Ravens at Browns
- Steelers at Texans
- Rams at Colts
- Buccaneers at Saints
- Commanders at Eagles (FOX)
- Bengals at Titans
4 p.m. ET games
- Raiders at Chargers
- Patriots at Cowboys (FOX)
- Cardinals at 49ers
Sunday Night Football — 8:20 p.m. ET
- Chiefs at Jets (NBC)
