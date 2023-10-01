‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Chiefs at Jets

Did you know that tight end Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift? With the NFL news doing its best TMZ impression, let’s see if the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets can make their own impression on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs had a speedbump to start the 2023 season, losing to the Detroit Lions [Editor’s note: Yes, Sir!] in the NFL’s kickoff game. Of course, that loss came with an asterisk for a team missing stars Kelce and Chris Jones. With the early loss in the rearview mirror, the Chiefs returned to their winning ways. A Week 2 shutdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars was followed by your regularly scheduled demolishing of the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Before the season started, a matchup between the Chiefs and Jets looked like a high-profile battle of star quarterbacks, but the tune quickly changed in New York. Aaron Rodgers suffered an early Achilles injury, forcing the Jets to turn to Zach Wilson in his stead. Though the Jets secured a victory in that Week 1 game, it has been downhill since. The Wilson-led offense mustered a mere 10 points against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots as the Jets have dropped to 1-2—and the fall has likely only just begun.

Can the Jets pull off the miracle upset, or will the Chiefs continue their roll?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com