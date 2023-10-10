Like most teams, the Detroit Lions have been hit hard by the injury bug, and each week, it seems like a new player or two is eligible to return from injured reserve. This week, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and cornerback Khalil Dorsey are the latest to be able to return from IR. On Monday, coach Dan Campbell seemed pretty optimistic about both players being able to return to the team soon.

In addition to those players, the Lions have guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Brian Branch, among others, dealing with minor injuries that have missed at least one game and should hopefully return to the field soon. Starting left guard Jonah Jackson was also seen with a walking boot on after last Sunday’s game and it is unknown whether he might miss some time.

With all of the injuries that the Lions are dealing with, they’ve somehow managed to weather the storm and the backups have stepped up in a huge way. After all, that’s what great teams do. They find a way to win, no matter what.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which injured Lions player are you most excited to see return to the field this season?

While I’m excited for just about every player to return, the one that I am most looking forward to seeing is Josh Paschal. Following the Chiefs game, Paschal suffered a knee injury during practice which has kept him out until this point. The timing was very unfortunate, as coaches were just signing his praises after a nice performance against the Chiefs. Here’s what Aaron Glenn had to say before the injury.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that he was effective in that manner,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Paschal this week. “I expect him to continue to grow in the positions that we have him in, so you will see him out there more. I think he had like maybe 30 plays. He’s continuing to grow so you’ll see him out there more.”

If Paschal can return to the defensive line rotation and get back to the level of play that earned him the chance for an increased role... watch out.

Josh Paschal was ready for it ‍♂️#DETvsKC | NBC pic.twitter.com/J0rbwPlYOs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023

Your turn. Let us know what your pick is in the comments below.