Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘closer to probable’ vs. Buccaneers

On Monday, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell gave a bunch of injury updates on players like Jonah Jackson, Brian Branch, and Josh Paschal. Noticeably missing from that press conference was an update on star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who missed Sunday’s game against the Panthers with an abdominal injury.

During his Tuesday radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney and Jansen show, Campbell remedied that, giving an update on St. Brown—and a good one at that.

“I do feel pretty good about the possibility of him playing this week,” Campbell said. “I think it’s certainly more than questionable, I think it’s closer to probable at this point. We’ll see how this week goes.”

Without St. Brown, the Lions offense didn’t skip a beat. Detroit racked up 377 yards of offense and 42 points on their way to a three-score win. Campbell credited both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff for keeping the boat afloat without their primary receiving weapon.

“It started with Ben, but I really felt like Goff got us going there offensively from the get go,” Campbell said. “We wanted to come out, let him throw it early, and get us in a rhythm. His ability to distribute the ball. His rhythm and tone that he set for us offensively I thought was huge to start that game out. He was slinging it. When he does that I feel like we always play at a high level.”

Campbell also admitted that it was hard to keep St. Brown—the ultimate competitor—off the field last week.

“It’s not easy to put Saint down, as you can imagine,” Campbell said. “That’s not something that he really wants to hear, but it was the right thing to do.”

Tuesday is the players’ day off, so we won’t get the first official injury report of the week until Wednesday.