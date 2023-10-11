The Detroit Lions held their opening practice on Wednesday, as they prepare to take on the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and once again they start the week with a plethora of injuries to sort through.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Cabinda was added to injured reserve over the weekend and will not be eligible to return until Week 9, but because that is the team’s bye week, it’s more likely he will remain out until Week 10, at the earliest.

Paschal and Dorsey are eligible to return from injured reserve this week and coach Dan Campbell noted that both were close to beginning their injury evaluation process.

“They’re day-to-day,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “We’ll have to see. We’re talking about starting both of their clocks, hopefully sometime this week, but we’ll see.”

While Paschal did not practice on Wednesday, Dorsey did return to the field, meaning that his evaluation clock begins. The Lions now have three weeks to check in on his health status and can return him to the active roster at any time. Because the active roster is at its maximum of 53 players, the Lions would need to make a transaction in order to activate him.

No practice on Wednesday

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

RB Zonovan Knight (shoulder) — was seen in the locker room in an arm sling

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle) — was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) — torn ACL

Gibbs, who showed up on last Friday’s injury report and missed the game against the Panthers, remains “day-to-day,” per Campbell. While it’s possible he will return to the field this week, he was still not able to practice on Wednesday.

Knight injured his shoulder in the Panthers game and was seen in the locker room following the game with his left arm in a sling. His status seems very much in doubt for this week’s game, and he could be a candidate for injured reserve if the injury is significant enough.

Jackson was also injured against the Panthers, sitting out the final drive, and was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot. His status remains very much up in the air for this upcoming game against the Bucs.

Mitchell, like Gibbs, also injured his hamstring last Friday and missed the Panthers game, but Campbell was not as encouraged about his potential availability this week. That said, Campbell did confirm that Mitchell’s injury is not considered long-term.

“He’s another one I’d say day-to-day,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “He’s probably lesser (ready to return) than those other two we were talking about, (Brian) Branch and Gibbs.”

Branch indeed was labeled “day-to-day” by Campbell as he continues to recover from his ankle injury suffered in Week 4. Branch was working with trainers off to the side of the practice field today, an encouraging sign he is improving. Still, like Gibbs, he will have a chance to return for this game, but only if he finds the practice field soon.

Moseley tore his ACL against the Panthers, Campbell confirmed on Monday, and he will be headed to injured reserve ahead of this upcoming game.

Limited practice

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) — returned to practice

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

St. Brown returned to practice on Wednesday, and at his press conference, Campbell noted that he feels “a lot better” about St. Brown’s potential to return this week. Both are encouraging signs for St. Brown’s potential availability.

Decker doesn’t quite look 100% just yet, but he has played through his ankle injury the last two weeks and it would be surprising if he did not play again this Sunday.

Full Practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

Ragnow was at practice on Wednesday, meaning per usual, that he will likely get a veteran day off on Thursday or Friday as part of his injury maintenance program. He has been elite this season and the Lions will need him to help manage Bucs’ nose tackle Vita Vea.

No longer on the injury report

WR Jameson Williams (not injury related)

WR Josh Reynolds (groin)

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

EDGE Julian Okwara (shoulder)

S Kerby Joseph (hip)

Now that Williams has been activated from suspension and placed on the active roster, he no longer needs to be on the injury report.

Reynolds has played through a groin injury the last two weeks, but it appears he’s good to go this week.

Vaitai is reportedly healthy enough to play if the Lions need him to, but expect the Lions to take things slow with him as he recovers. It certainly helps that Graham Glasgow has been incredible at right guard.

Okwara was activated from injured reserve last Saturday and was slowly acclimated back into game action against the Panthers. No injury designation is a positive step forward this week.

Joseph returned to the field last Sunday and played on every defensive snap. He looks ready to go.

Buccaneers injury report

Here’s a look at the Buccaneers' initial injury report:

Did not practice:

WR Mike Evans

Limited practice:

OT Luke Goedeke

Full practice: