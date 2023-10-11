Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Buccaneers game?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here’s the results we have seen so far:

After walking into Lambeau Field and smacking the Packers around, fans' confidence in the direction of this organization was back to the highest in the NFL. I’m not sure things will change much after the Week 5 beatdown of the Panthers, but you still need to vote in order for the Lions to maintain such a high mark.

The second question has also become a regular curiosity here as the results from the surveys have been consistently accurate. The Lions Week 6 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are currently in first place in the NFC South and have the potential to match up in several areas with Detroit. But, are the Buccaneers really as good as their record?

Be sure to share your prediction for the most likely outcome of the Lions at Buccaneers game in the comments, and make sure to vote in the SB Nation Reacts surveys below. Note: Results from the Reacts surveys will be posted later this week and make sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.