We got another chance to talk with Amon-Ra St. Brown, star Detroit Lions wide receiver, as he works to recover and make his way back to the field for the 2023 NFL season.

We discussed all manner of things this time: what it’s like to be recovering and staying competitive, how much the new Lions receiving corps helps while also keeping him hungry for touches, an early star in Sam LaPorta and what makes Jameson Williams special. Plus, St. Brown discusses what it means for him to see so many Lions fans giving their energy, not just at Ford Field but on the road, how he’s feeding off that energy and giving it back to fans.

